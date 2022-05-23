ZOE: ordenan 14 prisiones preventivas y 6 libertades condicionales

En el marco de la causa Zoe, la fiscal de instrucción del segundo turno de Villa María, Dra. Juliana Companys, ordenó la prisión preventiva por asociación ilícita y estafas reiteradas a las siguientes personas: LEONARDO NELSON COSITORTO, MAXIMILIANO JAVIER BATISTA, CLAUDIO JAVIER ALVAREZ, SILVANA VERONICA ABELLONIO, SILVIA ROSA FERMANI, IVANA ANALIA ALVAREZ, SILVIO EDUARDO SCHAMNE, FLORENCIA ANAHI ALVAREZ, AGUSTIN NICOLAS PERENO, MARCELO JAVIER VALDEZ, FEDERICO MORENO, ANDREA MARIELA SANCHEZ, NORMAN PROSPERO, GUSTAVO ANTONIO DEL JESUS SAAVEDRA.
A su vez, otros seis imputados fueron beneficiados con libertad condicional: CLAUDIA BEATRIZ PEREYRA, SUSANA BEATRIZ LUJAN, MARTIN SEBASTIAN PEREYRA, RENE OMAR UDRIZAR, CRISTIAN OMAR DELGADO, GABRIELA FERNANDA ALVAREZ.
Más noticias en: http://diarioasisomos.blogspot.com.ar
Así Somos, el auténtico Diario Digital que se envía por e-mail a más de 40.000 suscriptores diariamente desde el año 2010
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario