viernes, 17 de mayo de 2019

PARTE DE PRENSA DEPARTAMENTAL TOTORAL

Departamental Totoral (Córdoba) - EN LA VISPERA SE RECEPTARON PROCEDIMIENTOS POR INFRACCION AL CODIGO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA:
 ART. 111º ("Prohibición de transitar sin documentación, sin casco o sin placa identificatoria en motovehículos."), PROCEDIENDO AL SECUESTRO, DE (02) DOS MOTOCICLETAS.
